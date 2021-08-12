Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has revealed that she was tested Covid positive while she was pregnant with her second child. It was on last month that Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi revealed that they are expecting their second child. And now, Neha had shared her battle with Covid, and the starlet revealed that she used to wear a mask the whole day, and will sleep away from her elder daughter Mehr.

Mild version of Covid, large version of fear

In an interview given to Bollywood Bubble, Neha revealed that she had a mild Covid infection, but the fear she faced was very large. She also talked about the experience of being isolated when she was pregnant for just 24 days.

"I had a mild version of Covid. But I had a very large version of fear. Because just being isolated and being away from everyone and the thing is I got to know at a time when I was had isolated myself because I thought everyone at home has had it. So from my staff to my in-laws, my husband and I had Mehr with me so it was a very very tough time for us and you know 24 days being pregnant being isolated with your child and it was when Delhi was peaking at its cases. It wasn't so much about the lack of medical facilities but more like you didn't know where this is going because every day you were hearing of cases," said Dhupia.

Angad Bedi who gave moral support to Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia also added that the battle with Covid offered the scariest moments in her life, and made it clear that it was Angad Bedi who offered her moral support.

"It was very scary like I can't even talk about it right now. Not being able to have Angad next to me because he was isolated somewhere else. He was very brave and said, 'You go isolate yourself with Mehr', because at that time everyone thought that I didn't have it. But he was looking after his parents, our staff and himself. For him as well, I imagine must be anxious because he is not with his wife who is pregnant and he is not with his daughter so it was a lot for us to go through but eventually all's well that ends well. We're working on our antibodies," added Dhupia.

On the work front, Dhupia's upcoming movie is Sanak directed by Kanishk Varma. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role, and it is expected to be a high voltage action thriller.