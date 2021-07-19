Neha Dhupia is expecting her second child. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi made the announcement of their second child in the most adorable way. The couple posed with their daughter and posed for a beautiful family pic. Neha Dhupia flaunted her baby bump as the trio matched their outfits in black.

Neha took to Instagram and announced saying,"Took us 2 days to come with a caption....The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. ❤️ @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare" Angad Bedi also had a hilarious take on announcing the arrival of the second child. He wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. ❤️Waheguru mehr kare @prasadnaaik"

The hush-hush wedding

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in May 2018. After six months of the wedding, the couple welcomed their first child into the world in November 2018. Since then, Angad and Neha have managed to keep the face of their little one under wraps. In the latest announcement too, baby Mehr's face has been intentionally kept away from the media glare.

Breaking the news

"Considering that you (Neha) didn't want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction," Angad blurted it all out on Neha Dhupia's chat show.