Screenshot of Star Maa video

Many viewers are happy with Punarnavi Bhupalam's elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week and they are celebrating the moment, saying that they do not mind anyone of the housemate win the house.

Punarnavi Bhupalam was nominated for the eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 along with Mahesh Vitta, Rahul Sipligunj and Varun Sandesh. Nagarjuna made Rahul Safe on Saturday. After a fun task on Sunday, he announced that Varun and Mahesh are safe and Punarnavi has been eliminated from the house in the 11th week. He asked her pack her bag and come on the stage after taking a selfie with the contestants.

Punarnavi Bhupalam, who is the youngest housemate, is known for her bad temper, attitude and fights with co-housemates. Since Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is just four weeks away from its finale, most of the housemates are strong and vying each others hands to win the title. When compared to others, Punnu is the weakest and she was irritating with the viewers with her petty politics and childish behaviour.

Screenshot of Star Maa video

Many audiences were requesting Bigg Boss to eliminate Punarnavi Bhupalam from the hous, as she does not deserve to be in the finalist list. All of them were happy to hear the news of her eviction. Some of them took to Twitter to share their joy. Here is what they said about her after Nagarjuna showed her doors.

Seshams @seshams1

Heartless lady, arrogant and selfish lady Punarnavi, maa Rahul Bhayya heart and emotions tho playing. #BiggBossTelugu3

dineshsly @tdr_here

foul mouthed, fit for nothing #Punarnavi eliminated. my previous thoughts on her holds good.. #BiggBossTelugu3

Sashankk Manakonduru @DigitalBeets

We won ♥️ punarnavi eliminated! #BiggBossTelugu3

Bhargav_cherryyMSD™ @bhargavcherryy

Cheap punarnavi #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBoss3Telugu

#humanism @Gangulysworld

Hammayyya punarnavi eliminated... #Ali kuda velipothey #BiggBossTelugu3 chudatam aapeyochu.. Inka evaru gelichina problem ledhu...

Ganesh Iyer R @ganesh_pavan79

@bigbossTelugu good decision by audience sending #Punarnavi out

Likitha. @SRKTweetDiary

Yayyyyyyy! I'm never this happy. Punarnavi Out!!!!!!! #BiggBosstelugu3

❤️ Jan ❤️ @janicesalintha

Wow punarnavi got eliminated uhsuper iva epave poiruka vendiya aal