The Home Ministry officials confirmed that no bullet was fired by police during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act at Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday (December 15). However, a video of a Delhi policeman firing at a protester in Jamia Nagar went viral on social media yesterday (December 18).

A TV channel showed the video where an alleged Delhi policeman is seen firing at a protester. The person in the video is seen firing at the lower part of the body of the protester. According to the TV channel, the protester is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia. The channel also showed the clippings where the protester is being treated in the hospital.

Warning: Graphic Content. PG18+



Delhi Police attacked Jamia Millia Islamia Univeristy Delhi.



Muslim Student suffered from Gun Shoot by Delhi Police firing. #JamiaMillia #SOSJAMIA pic.twitter.com/7lwRnbSPLf — جاوید شیخ (@javaidShaikh) December 15, 2019

Neither the university nor the Delhi Police have confirmed the authenticity of the video. Ibtimes.co.in cannot also independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal on Wednesday told news agency IANS: "Delhi Police never fired at any student or protester on Sunday at Jamia Nagar area. As far as the video shown on the television channel is concerned, when the Delhi Police didn't fire on the protesters so the Delhi Police has nothing to do with the video."

(With agency inputs)