The popular television show, This Is Us will officially end after season 6, a report on Variety has confirmed the news. The show is presently airing the fifth season on NBC and will begin the shooting for Season 6 this summer. The family drama which brought back Mandy Moore on television again had been renewed after 2019 when the television rating points for this show had reached its peak.

This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley in the main roles. The show had grabbed Sterling K Brown his first Golden Globe. In 2018, he became the first African-American actor to win a Golden Globe in the Best Actor category. Later Sterling K Brown had grabbed a short role in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Panther.

What was it all about?

This Is Us follows the life of the Pearson family across three generations. The meeting of the parents, the phase where the parents raise the three children, and the third phase where the three children become parents. The series continues to become an emotional experience, where each of the generations learns to become better parents owing to the good and bad manners they had observed in their parents, and promising their next-generation better lives.

With the show coming to an end, viewers will miss the regular happy-go-lucky, mixed with turmoil and struggles lives of the person family.

In India, the series is available on Amazon Prime Videos and Hotstar. Dan Fogelman had created the series and worked as an executive producer along with Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers. Aptaker and Berger serve as co-showrunners. 20th Television produces.