Avengers star Tom Hiddleston announced that Loki will release on Wednesdays instead of Fridays that other Marvel shows such as WandaVision, THe Falcon and The Winter Soldier had followed. The series will release on June 9.

Apparently, it's because Loki feels a bit left out. At least that's what Tom Hiddleston said in a video posted by him. "I've noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out, even though arguably he's incredibly heroic himself — cunning, charming, I could go on. But maybe...why don't I just prove it to you. Wednesdays are the new Fridays," he said in the video.

Fans have had a very love-hate relationship with Loki. You cannot completely hate him, although he brought New York to the grounds in Avengers. You cannot completely love him because his rage made him bring New York to the ground. But truth to be told, Loki, united the superheroes from different realms, and eras and made Avengers, the team happen.

Had it not been for him, Thor would have continued to live in Asgard, Iron Man would have lived his life as a billionaire, Steve Rodgers would have still been sleeping in the ice, Natasha Romanoff and Hulk's love story wouldn't have started. In other words, every moment of togetherness that you enjoyed in Avengers, happened because of Loki. Not many of us give the god of mischief, Loki, enough credit for bringing the Avengers together.

Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War but the Russo Brothers made him come back (logically) again in Avengers: Endgame. He became the time-traveling shenanigans who got hold of the infinity stone and escaped. In the trailer of the series, Loki is recruited by a mysterious organization called the Time Keepers that fix the flow of time and several alternate realities.

Watch Hiddleston's video below:

But we will miss Thor though. Without him, Loki can't really play 'get help'.