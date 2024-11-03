Prabhas, one of India's most popular pan-Indian actors, was once offered a major role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 historical drama Padmaavat. However, he eventually chose to turn it down. Here's why.

Prabhas was considered for the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, a Rajput king in Padmaavat. The movie already had Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. Maharawal Ratan Singh's character was important to the film's storyline and by the time casting was almost finished Bhansali needed to finalize this role.

Despite being offered the part, Prabhas declined. At that time he was already working on Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. After reading the script Prabhas reportedly felt that the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh wasn't as strong or central as the one he had in Baahubali. He was looking for a lead role with more depth similar to Deepika and Ranveer's characters in Padmaavat.

After Prabhas turned it down, the role went to Shahid Kapoor, who played Maharawal Ratan Singh. Shahid's performance received praise and contributed to the film's overall success, which made it a big hit at the box office.

Interestingly some actors like Jr NTR have taken on smaller roles in big projects such as RRR and War 2 even after starring in pan-India films. This has sparked conversations among fans and the industry.

Currently, Prabhas is working on several big projects including The Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit and Salaar 2. As per the rumours that have been doing rounds on the internet for the last two days, it is said that Prabhas has given a nod to his next films after the lineup mentioned above. Jai Hanuman director Prashanth Varma and Vikram and Leo fame Lokesh Kanagaraj are said to be teaming up with Prabhas for their next films. Announcements are expected to be made soon and we cannot wait for these mindblowing combinations of directors and actors working together.