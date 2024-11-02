The National Award-winning Kantara fame actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty will take on the role of Hanuman in the sequel to Hanu-Man.

The poster of Rishab Shetty in and as Hanuman was out on Wednesday, a day before Diwali, and it has got the fans excited to see how their favourite star is going to portray this highly anticipated and admired Lord.

Rishab is seen kneeling with an idol of Lord Ram in the centre of what appears to be an abandoned temple. Mythri Movie Makers will be producing the second instalment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe PVCU, Jai Hanuman.

Rishab Shetty calls it an epic of loyalty, courage, and devotion. He tweeted saying "A vow from the Tretayuga, bound to be fulfilled in the Kaliyuga We bring forth an epic of loyalty, courage and devotion. Extremely happy to collaborate with Director @Prasanthvarma and producers @mythriofficial."

Yesterday, Prashanth shared a BTS picture from Jai Hanuman's photo shoot. He wrote, "Absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible love for the #JaiHanumanFirstLook A heartfelt thanks to the National Award Winning Actor @shetty_rishab sir, whose devotion to HANUMAN Ji and unmatched dedication have truly brought this vision to life His incredible transformation, meticulous perfection, and unwavering commitment have made JAI HANUMAN something truly extraordinary. From the land of Karnataka to across the globe, He is leaving no stone unturned to create an unforgettable experience for his fans Thankful to you always and highly excited to kick start this JAI HANUMAN journey with you, sir! JAI HANUMAN JAI JAI HANUMAN @MythriOfficial @ThePVCU and in response to it, Rishab wrote, "Dear brother, your vision and creativity is incredible! Loving these BTS moments, Your direction brings magic to life on screen. #JaihanumanFirstLook".

During a chat with the media earlier this year, actor Tejja Sajja, who played the lead in Hanu-Man, spoke about his role in Jai Hanuman, clarifying that the film ends on a note that says what Lord Hanuman has promised Shree Ram. So the film will feature Lord Hanuman's character as the main lead.

"I am not Hanuman. I am Human. So it will predominantly be Lord Hanuman's film but Hanu-Man might also be a part of it," he shared.