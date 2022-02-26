Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that the phenomenon of time travel is real. According to these conspiracy theorists, the technology to travel across time is already developed, but authorities are covering up the facts surrounding it.

Social media platforms and YouTube are loaded with several time travel testimonials, where several self-styled travelers depict how the world will look like in the future. Even though most of these videos are planned hoaxes, these clips usually garner huge attention due to the mystery factor. And now, a time travel video uploaded to TikTok in January is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists. In the video, uploaded around a month back, the self-styled time traveler had predicted a possible war between Russia and Ukraine.

Did a time traveler predict a war between Russia and Ukraine?

The time traveler who goes by the name 'past time traveler' in TikTok claims that he is from the year 2102. The self-styled time traveler who is currently stationed in 2022, in January predicted that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.

"Answering questions as a time traveler: The issue involving Russia and Ukraine turns into a war," the traveler said in the video.

Covid will never end

The time traveler, in the same video, predicted that the Covid pandemic will never end. According to the time traveler, Covid will mutate again, and finally, it will emerge as a disease like the common cold.

"Covid never ends, it keeps mutating till the point where it isn't even as bad as the common cold. The sea levels keep rising and over 500 million people are relocated," added the time traveler.

Even though the predictions made by the time traveler have convinced many people, skeptics claim that everyone could have predicted a war between Ukraine and Russia in January. According to these skeptics, fake time travelers are making claims after analyzing present global scenarios, and sometimes, these predictions could turn true.