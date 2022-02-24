Amid warnings and repeated requests from the United Nations and other world powers, Russia has officially begun a military action in Ukraine. According to the latest updates, Moscow has begun airstrikes in Ukraine, and media reports state that several explosions were heard in the capital city Kyiv.

Global crisis awaits

It was around a few hours back that Russian president Vladimir Putin officially announced military actions against Ukraine. Soon, United States president Joe Biden, and the United Nations condemned the action.

Joe Biden also made it clear that the United States will stand strongly with Ukraine. The United Kingdom too has extended its support to Ukraine.

Earlier, both the United States and the United Kingdom had imposed sanctions on Russian banks and some billionaires in Moscow. However, amid all these pressure tactics, Russia has begun a war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices have increased drastically, and it could result in a rise in petrol prices in countries like India.

Beginning of World War III?

Meanwhile, several netizens strongly believe that Russia's action against Ukraine could result at the beginning of World War III.

According to these netizens, if Russia's ongoing invasion results in a broader war, several world powers will line up on both sides, and it could result in a global war, finally resulting in ultimate bloodshed.

If Russia tries to invade Ukraine completely, then countries like the United States will be compelled to support Ukraine, and it may result in a war between two world powers, which is undoubtedly a bad thing for humanity.