Even as the hunt for self-styled godman and fugitive Nithyananda is on, here is a celebrity who has dared to praise him and expressed her wish to visit his Kailasa, a Hindu sovereign nation without borders as proclaimed by him.

Well, it is none other than Meera Mitun, who has been making baseless allegations on Kollywood celebrities and shocking claims on Twitter in the recent times. The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant has said that she wants to visit his Kailasa soon.

On her Twitter account, she posted, "Everyone mocked him,Everyone abused him,Everyone ran him down, Every media was against him,but today he creates a new country #Kailasa, going strong day by day. Would love to visit #kailasa soon. Lots of love #nithyanandaparamashivam. [sic]"

Her statement, as expected, is met with negative response on Twitter. She is being mercilessly trolled by netizens on the social media platform.

Nithyananda is accused of rape, kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children. The controversial godman, fearing arrest in a rape case filed in Karnataka, fled India in 2019. Since then, reports say that he has created an island near Trinidad and Tobago and called it Kailasa.

It may be recalled that Nithyananda had hit the headlines after a video of him in a compromising position with a Tamil actress was leaked online in 2010. He was later arrested on charges of rape.

Coming back to Meera Mitun, she has been making lots of allegations on the leading names of Tollywood. The actress had come under attack from their fans. Many dignitaries from the film industry too have criticized her for making allegations without any proof.