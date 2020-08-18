Reserve Bank of Kailasa: Fugitive Nithyananda sets up own bank, to unveil currency soon

Self-styled godman Nithyananda who has been accused of rape and confinement has announced that he is setting up 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa'.

Even after the Interpol issued a blue corner notice, the self-styled Godman is seen talking about his bank in the video. He said the currency of the bank will be soon be announced on Ganesh Chaturthi. The rape accused was also heard announcing the economical policies which are already ready and "all legal protocols have been followed."

Even as the Interpol has issued a blue corner notice, the self-styled Godman is seen talking about his bank in the video. He said the currency of the bank will be announced on Ganesh Chaturthi. The rape accused was also heard announcing that the bank and its economical policies are already ready and "all legal protocols have been followed."

'Reserve Bank of Kailasa in legitimately already established'

In the video, Nithyanand said, "With the grace of Ganpati, we are going to be revealing all the absolute, complete details of the Reserve Bank of Kailasa and the currencies, it's all ready. "

The rape accused further added that a 300-page document regarding the economic policy, exchange of currency and its use is ready. The godman adds that he has signed an MoU with a country that has agreed to host the Reserve Bank of Kailasa and that the establishment is legal.

Cases against Fugitive Nithyanand

Previously, the nterpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Nithyananda, who wanted in India for alleged rape and abduction. Nithyananda had allegedly fled India without a passport to save himself from a rape case registered against him in Karnataka.

In 2010 a video of him in a compromising position with an actress emerged online and he was later arrested on charges of rape. He was also arrested and charge-sheeted in a separate case of rape later. According to reports, Nithyananda is being investigated by French authorities for alleged fraud involving $4,00,000.

An FIR was also registered against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad -- Yogini Sarvagyapeetham. He was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram.