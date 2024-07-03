Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up with his new movie which is being directed by hitmaker SS Rajamouli.

According to the latest reports, Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has been apparently roped in to play the role of the lead antagonist in the movie.

However, an official confirmation regarding Prithviraj Sukumaran's role in the movie is yet to be made.

SS Rajamouli in talks with Prithviraj Sukumaran

Sources close to the movie revealed that SS Rajamouli is in talks with Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the actor is apparently convinced about his role in the flick.

According to reports, this upcoming movie, tentatively titled SSMB 29 is expected to be a adventure film which will follow a similar storyline like Indiana Jones.

During a recent talk with Mahaa Max, producer of the film KL Narayanan said that a major portion of the film will be shot in Africa.

Reports suggest that the shooting of this Mahesh Babu starter will begin by the fourth quarter of this year. SS Rajamouli will also hold a press conference after he finalizes the cast and crew of the film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in the movie Aadujeevitham, which collected more than Rs.150 crore at the box-office.

Moreover, he also appeared in the role of the antagonist in the film Salaar, alongside Prabhas, which also emerged as a blockbuster at the global box-office.

Mahesh Babu aims to rebound

Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry. However, his latest release Guntur Kaaram failed to perform well at the box-office, despite being released with a huge pre-release hype.

The film which was made with a mammoth budget of Rs.200 crore collected just Rs.170 crore at the box-office.

With the SS Rajamouli movie, Mahesh Babu eyes rebounding in the box-office with style, and his audiences are eagerly waiting to see the Prince gracing the screens with grace.