The adrenaline-pumping trailer of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram came as a sign of relief for his fans. Within 14 hours of release, the trailer clocked in 21 million views on YouTube. The trailer hints at Mahesh's trademark smile and swag, flying cars, spectacular fight scenes, blooming romance and a possible mother sentiment. The 2.47-minute trailer cleverly hides the film's plot, keeping fans at buzz. Directed by Trivikram, the film marks the duo's third collaboration after Athadu and Khaleja. Touted to be an action-packed masala entertainer, the film is scheduled for January 12, 2024, Sankranti release. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna.

According to Grapevine, the film will have a strong mother sentiment; Ramya Krishnan is appearing as Mahesh's estranged mother in the film. Mahesh Babu has undergone an extensive physical transformation for his role in this action entertainer. S Radhakrishna and Naga Vamsi under Harika & Hasini Creations produce the film.

The film's theatrical rights were sold for a whopping Rs 155 crores worldwide, according to buzz. And it is reported that the rights of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are pitched at Rs 120 crores, a record figure for any regional film. According to sources, the Nizam area has secured Rs 45 crores, the Andhra region for Rs 60 crores and the rest of the area for Rs 18 crores. The reported budget of the film is Rs 200 crores. Netflix has acquired the OTT streaming rights for an undisclosed amount.

It's A Do Or Die For The Superstar

Right from the word go, Guntur Kaaram has been facing back-to-back issues. After multiple delays, the title and the first glimpse of the film were unveiled on Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's birthday. Then the film's leading lady Pooja Hegde walked out of the film citing date issues. Due to multiple delays in the shooting schedule, the actress had to let go of the action entertainer after reportedly shooting for ten days. She was replaced by actress Meenakshi Chaudhary. And then, there were rumours of music director Thaman, who is a regular for all Mahesh-starrers, being replaced by Anirudh. Reports of differences in opinion between the star and the musician were also doing the rounds. However, producer Naga Vamsi cleared the air and clarified that there are no changes in the technical crew.

Guntur Kaaram is an important film for the Spyder actor. The star is leaving no stone unturned to score a big number at the box office. The actor, who is known for experimenting with ahead-of-time concept is under pressure to deliver a blockbuster. Post Guntur Kaaram, the star is joining hands with Rajamouli for an Indiana Jones-type jungle adventure. Mahesh Babu is expected to appear in a muscular look and the film will have high-octane action sequences. The Telugu superstar has recently revealed that the film is a physically challenging project. "It's going to be physically demanding and I'm excited about it. It's going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country," he was quoted saying. The team is using the latest recent UnReal technology as well as motion-capture and CG duplicate methods to make it a visual brilliance. A report on Bollywood Hungama stated that the director called his film "a globetrotting action-adventure," which will see Mahesh Babu in a "one-of-its-kind role."