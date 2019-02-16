Several episodes of Game of Thrones were leaked in the past even before HBO premiered them. It surely cost a lot to the studio and at the same time, it filled the internet with spoilers. With the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, extra care has been taken by the crew as well as the stars.

It was revealed in the past how Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, revealed Game of Thrones season eight ending to his wife, who in return did not talk to him for three straight days. Even Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in GoT, had revealed the show's ending to a couple of her close friends. It was recently reported that Lena Headey, who plays Queen Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, has also spilled the beans to her close friend. What she did next proves that she is a born Lannister.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lena revealed that during one drunken night, she spoiled Game of Thrones to a friend on a night out. "The next day [I] hunted them down and made them sign in blood not to say anything." Lena Headey addressed that the whole business of keeping everything behind the curtains is a little tiring but at the end of the day, it's for the best for the fans and the show.

"It's part of the success, you know, being consumed with it and what's happening. [But] I think it's just frustrating when you do interviews for Game of Thrones and actually can't say anything."

Meanwhile, Cersei Lannister's actions in Game of Thrones season eight are going to decide the fate of all the Seven Kingdoms. If she accepts Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow's request to stop fighting each other and focus on Night King, then she will go down in history as a respected queen who saved her realm by taking proper steps. However, if she continues waging the war against Daenerys, then the future seems dark for her.

Game of Thrones season eight is going to air in April on HBO and other streaming services.