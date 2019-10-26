Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie has officially become the highest R-rated movie of all time. The credit of this success goes to Todd Phillips, who brought this side of Joker on the big screen, and to Joaquin Phoenix himself, who went above and beyond to make sure that Joker comes to life.

There are several instances in the Joker movie where the director and actor performed solely on their feelings. There are multiple scenes in the movie which were not previously decided by the writers and Phoenix improvised them on the location. One such moment in the film was when Arthur Fleck comes to his home from the hospital and takes out everything from his refrigerator and climbs into it.

As per Joker's cinematographer Lawrence Sher, the entire scene was improvised by Joaquin Phoenix on the set. They had set up two camera positions to show Arthur Fleck's internal conflicts and they had no idea what "Joaquin just thought about what he would do if he was a massive insomniac. Again, we lit it so he could go anywhere, and the first and only time he did it, we were mesmerized. I remember thinking, 'What is he doing? Did he just crawl in the fridge?' It was as fun and weird for us to watch it, too," via WeGotThisCovered.

Apparently, this is not the only scene in the movie that was improvised by Joaquin Phoenix. In the very early in the film, we see an unexpected event taking place with Arthur Fleck in the subway. Following this, he goes directly to the public bathroom and starts dancing. As per the cinematographer, Joaquin created the whole dance sequence on his own. At the same time, the moment when Fleck fires the gun into the wall, was among such moments which Phoenix created on spot.

"We never planned when or knew that he'd stand and have that conversation with himself and begin dancing."

Meanwhile, there are reports of turning Joker into a trilogy and introducing other Gotham villains like Penguin and Two-Face in Joker 2 movie. Some reports suggested that we are going to see an adult Bruce Wayne in the subsequent parts. As of now, nothing is being confirmed by the studio but fans are hoping to see Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role of Joker for at least one more film.