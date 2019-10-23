Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie is considered as one of the best movies to feature Batman's archenemy. After the enormous success, there are several speculations that Todd Phillips and Warner Bros. will try to make Joker 2 movie. There are reports that in Joker 2, fans are going to see several of Batman's villains like Two-Face and Penguin.

Fans from around the world have stated that Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie should get a nod at the upcoming Oscars. At the same time, fans think that Joaquin Phoenix should get the Best Actor award as well. Given the fact that the movie is earning so well (total box-office collection $740 million in just two-and-a-half weeks), it won't be wrong to say that Warner Bros.

An alleged source revealed to WeGotThisCovered that the Joker 2 movie will show how Arthur Fleck will cross paths with other Batman villains like Two-Face and the Penguin. These two characters are most likely going to get screen time in Matt Reeves' The Batman movie, but these two versions are going to be completely different.

That being said, Todd Phillips made it clear in the past that he will do Joker 2 movie if Joaquin will star in it. He also made it clear that his Joker movie was not set up to have a sequel as they always pitched it as one single movie. Even Phoenix shared the same thoughts when he was asked about the Joker 2 movie. During an earlier interview with IGN, the acclaimed movie star stated that the character's arch can go is endless.

"You know, I wouldn't have thought about this as my dream role. But now, honestly, I can't stop thinking about it," Phoenix added. "I talked to Todd a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just to work together, but also specifically, if there's something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting. So, it ended up being a dream role. It's nothing that I really wanted to do prior to working on this movie."

As of now, we can only speculate about the possibility of seeing Batman's villians in Joker 2 movie. Fans will have to wait to get a confirmation from the studio itself about Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie.