Todd Phillips' Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is being held as an Oscar-worthy DCEU movie. The movie created an enormous buzz even before its official release. Now that it is out, there are talks about Joker 2 movie and what to expect from it. Several fans are speculating that we might get to see Bruce Wayne during his teen years, a couple of years before he became Batman.

Recently released Joker movie featured Joaquin Phoenix playing the role of Arthur Fleck, a struggling comedian who suffers from several disorders. The Gotham City which we saw in this release was unlike anything we have seen in previous DC movies. The city is going downhill and it is being led by billionaire tycoon Thomas Wayne, who is running to become Gotham's next mayor.

In the final moments of the Joker movie, we saw how the entire city has gone against the system and how Joker has murdered a major character. At the same time, we see how Thomas and Martha Wayne are being murdered in a dark ally by an anarchist, wearing Joker's mask. We also see Bruce Wayne standing right there when his parents got murdered. The very last scene of the movie shows Arthur Fleck spreading chaos in Gotham's Arkham Asylum.

After seeing the final scenes of the movie, several fans started to wonder about the possibility of Joker 2 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Batman in Joker 2 movie:

Since we already saw young Bruce Wayne in the Joker movie, there are chances that the next film in this series will start right after the events showed in the origin movie. Bruce Wayne's parents are both dead and he will now be under the guardianship of Alfred. Meanwhile, Joker is still in Arkham Asylum and his followers will try their best to get it out of the prison cell.

That being said, Joker's story is about Arthur Fleck and how he sees Gotham City. It is not about Batman or Police Officer James Gordon for that instance. However, these two will play a major role in creating the life of Joker.

Director Todd Phillips stated in the past that he is open to doing a sequel but with some other perspective. He, however, made it clear that he will only work on Joker 2 if Joaquin Phoenix is on-board as Arthur Fleck. During his earlier interview with TotalFilmMagazine via GmesRadar, he responded by saying the following:

"There's nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, 'You know what? If you guys could think of something...' Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool."

It would be too early to say when are we going to see Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role of Arthur Fleck in Joker 2 movie.