For the past three decades, the names - Rahul, Raj - have become synonymous with Shah Rukh Khan. From spreading his arms wide open to his dimpled smile, Shah Rukh and his effortless way of wooing women on screen has set the bar so high that girls want to be loved like Rahul or Raj from movies likes Dilwale Dulaniya Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and others.

But, fans will be amused to know that unlike his on-screen romantic image, SRK hates idolising Raj and Rahul in real life.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shah Rukh had mentioned that he actually warned his daughter Suhana Khan to kick a guy if he ever behaved like Raj or Rahul. "What is the essence of romance? To make somebody feel it at a particular moment in time. Personally, I'm not like that. If I stood with my arms open and sang a song in front of my wife, probably she'd throw me out of the house. I told my daughter, that if a guy meets you and says, 'Rahul, naam toh suna hoga', he's a stalker. If a boy looks at you across a room at a party and says, 'Aur paas, aur paas', go kick him in the shins. But in the film, if I'm able to activate an element of innocence and make it attractive, the role gets reinvented by itself', said SRK.

Well, that was some good piece of advice coming from SRK to all the girls waiting for their Rahul or Raj in their lives.

Suhana - a budding artist

Suhana, who aspires to become an actress, is currently studying acting in New York. The 19-year-old is already a social media sensation and keep her fans hooked to her page with stunning pictures of hers.

Last year, in November, Suhana made her acting debut on YouTube. Her debut act, in the short film The Grey Part Of Blue, is available for viewing on the video sharing platform, and most fans who have watched the film have liked it. In the film, Suhana is cast as a happy romantic young girl, and she comes across as a natural essaying her character.

Her debut film is a 10.05-minute fiction film that also stars Robin Gonella. The film tells the story of a young couple on a two-day road trip. They are on way to meet the girl's parents when situations force them to face certain truths about life, love and their relationship. The Grey Part Of Blue is written and directed by Theodore Gimeno.