Suhana Khan has been taking the internet like a storm with her seductive pictures. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter surely knows how to set the frame on fire with her killer looks and perfect figure. Her pictures get its fair share of appreciation as well as criticism by the trolls. Every now and then, she shared attractive pictures on her Instagram account which was recently made public for the fans. Just like her father, Suhana has been keen to work as an actor. She has been brushing up her skills and has played pivotal roles in many plays.

As all the celebrities are under lockdown, SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, who is one of the most loved star kids in tinsel town, has also locked herself inside her home as a precautionary measure. Being quarantined, Suhana has been experimenting with her looks. She has shared a series of sunkissed photos from her house. Sizzling Suhana can be seen donning a black spaghetti top with her hair tied neatly into a high ponytail.

Suhana's makeup

In the pictures, Suhana's eye makes up in on point and her jawline is giving out goals. With little shimmer on her cheeks, her looks was completed. Not only Suhana herself but mother Gauri Khan has also shared her pictures on Instagram. Gauri shared Suhana's picture and wrote, "Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity .." Looks like mother-daughter duo is spending their quality time learning things from each other.

Spreading awareness against Coronavirus and Janta Curfew, SRK took Instagram and shared a video. Along with the video he wrote, ""#IndiaFightsCorona InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!""

Check the video here: