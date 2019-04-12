Television actor Namik Paul has been in the news after he bagged an important role in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 that stars Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan.

However, as per the latest report, a big development has taken place and Namik has decided to opt out of the show despite having signed the papers. According to a Bollywood Life report, the actor will be seen in yet another show of Ekta Kapoor - Kavach 2. Apparently, after a lot of discussions, Namik was finalised to play the male lead in the supernatural show rather than him entering Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in an important role.

"A decision was taken by the officials earlier in the day to make Namik the lead of another show," a source told the web portal.

Coming to the female protagonist of Kavach 2, Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame has been finalised. So, Namik will be romancing Deepika in the supernatural show rather than Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Recently, Namik, who was last seen on supernatural show Ek Deewaana Tha, had revealed to India Today that he didn't want to take up the same genre so as to avoid getting typecast. "I was working on myself and was looking at picking up a role that I have not done till now. Since I have already done a supernatural show with Ek Deewaana Tha, I did not want to take up another show of the same genre. The trend of supernaturals has been going on for some time now. However, I was quite certain that I did not want to repeat myself, or immediately follow it up with horror or supernatural genre. In simple words, I did not want to be typecast," he had said.