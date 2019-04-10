Erica Fernandes, who rose to fame with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, has doubled her fanbase after portraying the character of Prerna in popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Needless to say, with such popularity, Erica is constantly under the media glare as fans want to know more about her and her love affairs.

While rumour mills are abuzz that the gorgeous actress is currently dating her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan, fans are aware that before Parth, Erica was in an alleged relationship with her Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Shaheer Sheikh, although the duo never admitted to it.

But did you know before Shaheer and Parth, who Erica was in a relationship with? According to a Pinkvilla report, the actress allegedly had an affair with Ayaz Ahmed, who played the role of Cabir Dewan in youth-centric show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Besides Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ayaz had been part of reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla and TV soaps including Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Do Dil Ek Jaan and Santoshi Maa among others. Interestingly, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is the same show which made Parth a star.

Meanwhile, a lot has been brewing up between the alleged lovebirds Erica and Parth. The couple is going strong and is spending more time together than usual. A source told SpotboyE that Parth and Erica often arrive together on sets and also wait for one another to have afternoon and evening meals together. Not just that, they often leave the sets together as well.

While there were speculations about Parth and Erica's closeness earlier, it intensified when Hina Khan, who plays the role of Komolika, wasn't invited for Parth's birthday. It should be recalled that Erica and Hina are not the best of friends on the sets and it was also confirmed by Hina later.