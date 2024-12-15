Budding actress Bhagyashri Borse has tried a lot to impress the audience and filmmakers with Ravi Teja's Mr.Bachchan. She was all hyped up before the release of the film but post-release, her performance received mixed responses from the audience. That was one Friday for which many filmmakers were waiting. They thought this newbie in town will manage to make some noise but it never really happened.

A writer and director, who has worked for many big films in Telugu is working with one of the young heroes in Tollywood. "Bhagyashri Borse was called for narration. She, being just a film, has asked for changes in the scenes and gave suggestions to the director on how to improvise them. The director asked her to leave the office," said a source close to the director.

The actress, who was earlier associated with a popular agency in Mumbai, has cut her ties with them and joined hands with a manager who became popular for cheating Rashmika Mandanna and committing financial fraud.

"Bhagyashri was even approached for the film of a star hero's son. She should have at least respected the fact that it came from a major production house. Just for a second film, she asked for a script and nobody liked her way approach towards work. She is in the wrong hands right now and it is high time she finds the right team who can guide her in the right way," said a source.

It is very evident that these budding actresses are under the influence of managers who only know how much to quote as remuneration but have zero knowledge when it comes to knowledge about cinema.