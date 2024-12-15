Allu Arjun returned to his home after spending one night in jail over the Pushpa 2 stampede that claimed the life of one woman. Allu came back home to meet his emotional wife, Sneha Reddy and son who jumped at him with joy. Allu's return from Chanchalguda Jail to his Jubilee Hills residence was captured by a sea of fans and paparazzi.

Samantha overwhelmed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the video of Allu Arjun's emotional family meeting him after his jail's return. "I am not crying, okay!" she wrote, along with teary-eyed emojis. Vignesh Shivan also shared the video and wrote, "Waited to only see this!" (red heart emoji) He then went to on add, "With heartfelt condolences to the family (folded hands emoji). Very very unfortunate to go through this @alluarjunonline sir, but the way he handled this was very very mature and dignified."

Ravi Kishan condemns

Ravi Kishan also condemned Allu's arrest and called it a 'black day'. "Bohot dukhad, bohot dukhad (Very sad). Mere acche mitra, mere co-actor. Hum logo ne saath main film ki. Ek gentleman insaan ko iss tarah unke ghar se bahar kheech kar lana unke chote bachchon aur boodhe (old) maata pita ke saamne."

(Its very very sad. He is a good friend of mine, a co-actor too. We have done a film together. To drag a gentleman from his home like this in front of his little kids and old parents)

"Ek National Award-winning actor ke saath you're behaving like this. This is a black day for the actor fraternity, for the film industry and for all his fans all over the world. Ek insaan tax-payer hai, itna bada business cinema ko diya aur ek bohot hi tehezeebdaar insaan (gentleman, well mannered)... uske saath koi personal revenge hai?"

(You behaved like this with a National Award winning actor. This is a black day for actor fraternity, for the film industry and for all the fans. He is a tax payer, well mannered person. Was there a revenge?)