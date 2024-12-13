Actor Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his recently released film Pushpa 2, which has taken the global box office by storm. The film has surpassed Rs 500 crore worldwide and continues to perform well. On Thursday, the global star held a press conference in Delhi, where he thanked fans and the media for the overwhelming response to the film.

However, on Friday, Allu Arjun's fans and the Telugu film industry were left shocked as news of the actor being arrested by the Hyderabad Police surfaced online.

Allu Arjun arrested

According to various reports and videos circulating on social media, Allu Arjun was taken to Hyderabad's Chikkadpally Police Station for questioning in connection with the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre on the premiere night of Pushpa 2.

A team of police officials from Chikkadpally Police Station in Hyderabad arrived at Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills and took him into custody. According to the police, he was taken to the station for questioning.

Look at the power of the Constitution,Hyderabad Police arrested Allu Arjun in the stampede case. Did you find out?

In videos circulating on the internet, Allu Arjun can be seen wearing a hoodie featuring his popular dialogue, "Flower nahi, fire hai." ( I am not flower, I am fire). The actor is also spotted sipping tea, surrounded by his security team.

Varun Dhawan comes in support of Allu Arjun

Not just the Telugu film industry and its fans, but even Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Allu Arjun.

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Baby John, addressed the issue during a media interaction. Speaking about Allu Arjun's arrest, he said, "The blame cannot be placed on just one person. Responsibility should lie with the event management. An actor cannot be held accountable for everything and should not bear the sole blame."

He further added, "For example, I can say that Cinepolis has made good arrangements. The Sandhya incident is very unfortunate. I send my condolences to everyone affected, but we can't pin the blame on just one individual."

What Happened on December 4?

A case was filed against actor Allu Arjun following a stampede that broke out around midnight on December 4 during the premiere show of Pushpa 2. The incident occurred when the actor, accompanied by his wife and co-star Rashmika Mandanna, arrived at Sandhya Theatre.

Fans rushed toward Allu Arjun's car in an attempt to catch a glimpse of him, leading to chaos and commotion. Tragically, a 39-year-old woman named Revathi lost her life during the stampede. Revathi, a resident of Dilsukhnagar, had come to watch the premiere with her husband, Bhaskar, and their two children, Tej (9) and Sanvika (7).

Case Against Allu Arjun

The police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally Police Station under Sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was filed based on a complaint from the deceased woman's family.

On Wednesday, Allu Arjun filed a plea in the High Court seeking to quash the FIR and requested a stay on all further proceedings, including his arrest, until the petition is resolved. The High Court is expected to hear the matter in the coming days.

In response to the tragedy, the actor previously announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to support the family of the deceased woman.