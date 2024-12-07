Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule arrived at the theatres on December 5, 2024. Allu Arjun and Rasmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa has created history as the film has turned out to be the biggest grosser not just in Telegu, Kannada, and other multi-lingual belts but also Hindi.

As per Sacnilk.com data, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 worldwide collection is expected to cross Rs 550 crore.

Ahead of the film's release, on Wednesday, thousands of fans gathered outside the Sandhya theatre to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and enjoy Pushpa 2 The Rule's screening with him.

To get a glimpse of their superstar. Chaos ensued and the crowd became unmanageable, which led to a stampede-like situation, as the frenzied fans gathered and jumped upon each other to see their favourite actor.

A woman died and her son was injured in a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad

Amid chaos and crowd, police lathi-charged to control the situation despite heavy security deployed, the stampede caused injuries and death of fans. A woman died, while her son is critical.

A 35-year-old woman died and two others, including her nine-year-old son, were injured at a theatre in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening (4 December), police said.

"The family, standing near the theatre entrance, was jostled and pushed down by the crowds. While Bhaskar and his daughter managed to escape with mild injuries, Revanthi and the minor son were trampled by the crowds," the police official added.

The woman and her son were rushed to the hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The son's condition is still critical.

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun released a video statement mourning the loss of a fan at the film's premiere and has donated Rs 25 lakh to the family of the victim

Two days after the woman's death and her son was critically injured at a theatre during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', actor Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed grief, he announced assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the family.

We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment.



We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time.… — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 5, 2024

In the video, which is a 3-minute 47-second long video, the actor spoke in Telugu mourning about the young woman's loss. "Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey."

Allu Arjun added that the massive turnout was unexpected when he visited the theatre and that he learned about the fan's death the next morning.

Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for… pic.twitter.com/g3CSQftucz — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2024

He said, "When we went to the premieres of Pushpa recently at RTC Crossroads, unexpectedly, there was a massive turnout. We found out the next morning that a family was injured in the crowd, and a mother of two children, Revathi, unfortunately, died."

All Arjun added, "In the last 20 years, I have been to the theatres for almost every film; something like this has never happened. We were very disappointed and shocked, none of us felt like celebrating. We make films so people can enjoy the film in theatres, so to learn that something like this happened...I can't put it in words."

#Hyderabad: Revathi came along with family to watch #AlluArjun movie #Pushpa2 at Sandhya Theatre at RTC Cross road. Didn't know that it will take her life. She lost her life in stampede, while her two sons aged 9 & 7 are hospitalised.

Allu Arjun was watching the movie inside. pic.twitter.com/JIYkR4dMOL — Sumit Jha (@sumitjha__) December 4, 2024

Allu Arjun offered financial aid to help her with medical expenses, he said, "Nothing we say or do can help with the loss. But from our side, we're emotionally there for you no matter what you need. From my side, I want to donate Rs 25 lakh as a gesture to show I am there for you, especially for the children. We will also cover any medical expenses; we understand it's difficult for the family."

Allu Arjun requested the fans to be careful.

"We make movies so you can enjoy them with your families. When something like this happens, even we feel bad. I request fans be careful and return home safely when you go to theatres."

Case registered against Allu Arjun

The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family.

"(The) Child has persistent fever spikes necessitating higher antibiotics. The child has been started on NG (nasogastric tube) feeds which he is tolerating well with adequate urine output showing some glimpse of hope. However, the condition remains critical, and the patient is under intensive care and close monitoring as the medical team works to stabilise him further," the hospital said in a statement.

The boy who was brought to the hospital in a semi-conscious state after receiving CPR from police and bystanders on Wednesday presented with low oxygen saturation and irregular breathing, requiring immediate intubation and ventilation, it said.

Currently, he is on a mechanical ventilator requiring minimal settings and minimal ionotropic support, neurologically (GCS E3VTM4 ) improving with no clinical seizures, it added. When contacted Akshansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central zone) told PTI that the police are collecting more evidence regarding the incident. Meanwhile, a proposed press conference by the Pushpa 2 team today was cancelled without assigning any reason.