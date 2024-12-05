The craze for Pushpa 2 among fans is not just fire, it's wildfire. Fans of Allu Arjun have thronged to theatres to watch the first-day first show of Pushpa 2.

On Thursday, the premiere of Pushpa 2 which was held at Sandhya Theatre Hyderabad descended into chaos and tragedy as a massive crowd gathered to see Allu Arjun, which led to a stampede-like situation outside the theatre.

Fans flocked to the theatre to get a glimpse of the actor. However, what followed was unfortunate. Police had to resort to the lathi charge seeing the fans as the crowd went berserk.

A few hours later, Allu Arjun made a surprise appearance at the event, deployed by heavy security and police protection the actor entered the theatre to watch the film.

Woman dies, boy injured at Pushpa 2 Screening in Hyderabad as Allu Arjun watched his film inside the theatre

As fans rushed inside in a frenzy to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun. A stampede ensued, and one of the fans Revathi and her son Sri Tej lost consciousness.

Police immediately shifted them to Durga Bhai Deshmukh Hospital in Vidyanagar. A 39-year-old woman named Reavathi died, and her son is still in critical condition.

#Hyderabad: Revathi came along with family to watch #AlluArjun movie #Pushpa2 at Sandhya Theatre at RTC Cross road. Didn't know that it will take her life. She lost her life in stampede, while her two sons aged 9 & 7 are hospitalised.

Allu Arjun was watching the movie inside. pic.twitter.com/JIYkR4dMOL — Sumit Jha (@sumitjha__) December 4, 2024

Revathi was declared dead on arrival, while Sri Tej, whose condition was critical, was transferred to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet. Revathi's body was later moved from Durga Bhai Deshmukh Hospital to Gandhi Mortuary.

About the family

The woman named Revathi (39), a resident of Dilsukhnagar, along with her husband Bhaskar and two children, Sri Tej (9) and Sanvika (7), went to Sandhya 70mm theatre on RTC Cross Roads to watch the premiere show of Pushpa 2.

?SHOCKING at Sandhya rtc x roads after Laththi Charge during #Pushpa2 premiere. pic.twitter.com/9apXN6rT5H — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 4, 2024

After the screening, Allu Arjun waved at the fans from the sunroof and urged them to clear the way for vehicles to pass. Allu Arjun hasn't reacted to the fiasco and death of a woman who was there at the Hydrebad venue.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's fans in Bengaluru have created the biggest-ever cutout of the star, standing at an impressive 85 feet tall.

This massive cutout marks a historic moment, being the largest ever created for any actor in the Telugu film industry.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. Pushpa 2 hit theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.