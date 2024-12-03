Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the theatres on December 5. Ahead of its release, the lead cast is busy promoting their film. Recently, the lead cast Rashmika and Allu Arjun hosted an event in Hyderabad and interacted with the fans in media, two days prior to its release. The duo spoke about working together for a film as well as the love they have been getting for the trailer and songs of the film.

Fan breaches security to click pic with Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 event in Hyderabad

Several videos and pictures have taken over social media that shows Rashmika and Allu Arjun promoting the film.

A clip that has gone viral shows Allu Arjun interacting with his fans. However, his encounter with fans shook the internet, A viral video shows a fan breached the security and went to stage where Allu Arjun was talking about his film Pushpa. While Allu Arjun was addressing media, a fan climbed onto the stage and rushed towards him to click a picture at the pre-release event to take a photo with the actor. The actor's security and bodyguard tried to keep fan away from Arjun, but the actor called him near and agreed to take a photo with him.

Allu Arjun Gets Teary-Eyed As Director Sukumar Praises Him

At the Hyderabad event, Sukumar stated, "Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2 happened because of the love I have for Bunny. Our bond is like an exchange of energy. For even the smallest expression, Bunny puts in incredible effort—whether it's moving an eyelid or delivering perfect voice modulation. That level of commitment inspires any filmmaker."

Sukumar said in the viral video, "I just narrated a couple of scenes. But Bunny's energy drives me to create. Pushpa has set a new benchmark, and everyone involved had to rise to that level."

Sukumar also apologized to Allu Arjun for taking three years of his career to make the film.

On Pushpa 3

Addressing the fans' demand for Pushpa 3, Sukumar jokingly said, "I want to say something about Pushpa 3. I troubled your hero for Pushpa 2, and if he can give me another three years, I will make it."

Allu Arjun wiping his tears with his shirt as director Sukumar praises him.

The clip shows Allu arjun getting teary-eyed and started wiping his tears with shirt until a nearby woman gave him a tissue.

Netizens slammed him for crying and getting emotional and called it 'off-camera acting', show-off.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, The film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.