Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which grossed over Rs 1,000 crores globally within its first week. Despite being released on a weekday, the film drew massive crowds to theatres. However, on December 13, 2024, an incident shocked the Telugu film industry and Allu Arjun's fans.

On Friday, actor Allu Arjun was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad following the tragic death of a fan, Revathi, during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4.

Allu Arjun was arrested and sent to 14-day custody

The Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun interim bail for a specific period, allowing him to seek appropriate legal remedies while his case progresses. This decision provides temporary relief as he faces charges related to the tragic incident during the Pushpa 2 premiere.

What did his lawyer say?

Allu Arjun's legal team has strongly defended the actor. Advocate Rajesh, who is involved in the ongoing legal proceedings, clarified that Allu Arjun was presented before the court, where his defence argued that the actor had no knowledge of or intention to cause any harm. The defence also pointed out that the charges outlined in the FIR did not apply to the actor, and the legal arguments are still being debated in court.

At this point, the case remains ongoing as the defence continues to challenge the applicability of the charges.

Several actors from Bollywood and Tollywood have come out in support

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and shared a heartbreaking post amidst his arrest and interim bail.

Rashmika wrote, "I can't believe what I am seeing right now. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking."

Kangana Ranaut reacts

Bollywood actress and MP Kangana Ranaut has also reacted to the arrest of Allu Arjun and bail

Speaking to Aajtak, Kangana Ranaut described the tragic stampede incident during the Pushpa 2 premiere as "unfortunate" while expressing her unwavering support for Allu Arjun. However, she also highlighted the importance of setting an example, particularly for high-profile individuals.

Kangana emphasized that, while Arjun has received bail, being in the spotlight does not exempt anyone from facing consequences. She stressed the value of human life and stated, "It is very unfortunate, I am a very big supporter of Allu Arjun ji. Having said that, you have to set an example. He has got the bail. But just because we are high-profile people, that doesn't mean we shouldn't have any consequences"

Actor Nani also supported Arjun, stating that one person cannot be held responsible for the death and writing on X (formerly Twitter), "That was an unfortunate incident, and it was heartbreaking. We should all learn from the disaster and be a lot more careful hereafter and introduce measures to make sure this doesn't happen again. We are all at fault here. One person is not responsible for this."

Meanwhile, the husband of the deceased woman, Revathi, has stated that he is willing to withdraw the case. He clarified that he does not hold Allu Arjun responsible for the stampede or for his wife's death.

Revathi's husband, Bhaskar, clarified that they had gone to the theatre solely because his son wanted to watch the movie. He said, "We only went to Sandhya Theatre that day because my son wanted to watch the movie. It's not Allu Arjun's fault that he visited the theatre that day. I am ready to withdraw my case. Police didn't inform me of his arrest; I watched it on the news at the hospital. He (Arjun) has nothing to do with stampede."

What happened on December 13?

Allu Arjun's arrest on Friday was made based on a complaint from Bhaskar, the husband of the deceased Revathi.

Police officials arrived at Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills on Friday morning, took him into custody, and moved him to a local police station for questioning. Later in the afternoon, the actor was taken to Osmania General Hospital for a medical examination before being presented in court.

On Wednesday, Allu Arjun filed a plea in the High Court seeking to quash the FIR and requested a stay on all further proceedings, including his arrest, until the petition is resolved. Meanwhile, the High Court is expected to hear the matter in the coming days.

It’s heartbreaking to witness such tragedies. I believe we must reflect on how to prevent them in the future. This isn’t about finding fault but about learning, growing, and taking collective responsibility to ensure a safer and better tomorrow.. — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) December 13, 2024

In response to the tragedy, the actor previously announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to support the family of the deceased woman.