Rashmika is currently basking in the sheer success of her latest release, 'Pushpa 2' which has gone on to break every possible record. Ever since the release of 'Animal' last year, she has been on a success streak and it only seems to get better. She is currently gearing up for 'Chaava' where she will be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the very first time. There is a lot of excitement among fans for the film as it's a fresh pairing and everything looks promising.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika opened up about her initial thoughts when she was offered the role. She admitted that she had immediately said yes to film when she was first approached for it. She said, "The first narration of Chhaava I heard, the film team were in touch with the managers and they called me into their office. They told me who it is about and that is something...Its huge. And for me in my head I am thinking I am from South, how can you think about me playing a Maharashtrian queen. Let me just ask you this basic question- Me! How? What is going on? But the second I heard the script for the first time in my life I didn't take a second to say yes."

The actress mentioned that she was actually surprised looking at herself during the look test. She recalled that not only did her facial features change but so did her body language and very unexpectedly she looked the part seamlessly, something she had not expected so soon. She said, "Look, the test came. Oh my God, guys, I am mind-blown by me in the film. I'm like, this is how I can look like Vicky; I think once she said she looks more Maharashtrian than a Maharashtrian. It is actually true because suddenly, my features, my body language, and everything changed."

She also made sure to compliment her co-star Vicky Kaushal and remarked, "I watched the trailer, and I watched one song. Okay, my God, like Vicky in the film, guys, let's just give that a moment. Vicky has killed it, and Lakshman Sir has killed it. My God, I can't. I'm all gushing all over like their craft, like it's amazing."

The film revolves around the story of Sambhaji, a brave Maratha king and features, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna among others. Initially, the film was supposed to clash with 'Pushpa 2' at the box office but the makers later changed the date of the release to February 14, 2025.