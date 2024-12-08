Rashmika Mandanna is at an all-time career high with back-to-back blockbuster hits. She is currently enjoying the sweet success of the much-anticipated Pushpa 2. Last year too was big for her owing to the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' which starred Ranbir Kapoor as the lead. Over the last couple of months, after the trailer launch of Pushpa 2, netizens took to social media to joke about the fact that somehow Rashmika's character in both these films has "weird" or rather unconventional husbands. Social media users pleaded with filmmakers to give her characters better husbands from next time onwards.

The actress shared the viral meme on her Instagram story and put in a sweet message that is of course getting mixed reactions from her fans and followers. Sharing the meme, she wrote, "Inside their hearts they are the most beautiful people."

This message was directed at her co-stars Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor. What she meant to say was that even though the two actors have played very convoluted characters, in reality, they are "the most beautiful people."

Netizens started a discourse about her comment on Reddit and while a few thought it was justified, others felt she was trying to glorify their on-screen characters and some also complimented her for her choice of characters in movies.

A user commented, "Relax guys. She has sequels to complete." While another wrote, "Lmao. This reminds me of a quote i read somewhere. 'In this country a woman is a Goddess or a Tool to be used. Nothing in between.'"

Talking about her career and life, a netizen commented, "Rashmika has made some interesting choices - a Vanga heroine, then Pushpa's Srivalli, next with Salman & in real life dating The Vijay Deverakonda."

No matter what netizens have to say, the actress is definitely on a roll, while Pushpa 2 is breaking all box office records, she is already gearing up for her next films. According to speculation, she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana very soon and also has 'Animal Park' and 'Pushpa 3' in her kitty.