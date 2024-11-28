Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun were both appreciated a lot for their impeccable acting prowess and for bringing life to very complicated characters on screen. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the release of Pushpa 2. However, fans were a little disappointed when they saw that Fahadh Faasil was missing in action from the promotional activities of the film. There were tons of speculation as to why the actor would be missing out on promoting his own film.

Recently when Allu Arjun was in Kerala to promote Pushpa 2, he mentioned both his co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh and thanked them for their contribution towards the film. Fans and followers especially loved the way he spoke about Fahadh in front of fans in Kerala which also happens to be FaFa's hometown. At the event, Arjun started off by saying, "Enda army, namaskaram" post which he went on to thank them for their undying love and support towards him and the film.

Allu Arjun who plays the titular role in the Pushpa franchise then spoke about his co-star Fahadh Faasil. He said, "For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today. That would have been an iconic thing. My brother, thank you! I wish we were here together. I wish you all the best. I'm telling all the Keralites here, FaFa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2 and he will make every Mallu proud throughout the world."

Fans really appreciated Allu Arjun's heartfelt words for FaFa and were convinced that not only do they have great on-screen chemistry but are extremely cordial off-screen as well. These words also cleared up the rumour that Arjun and Fahadh may have had a fallout which most netizens thought was the reason behind FaFa not being a part of the promotions.

Arjun also thanked his Pushpa 2 directed, Sukumar for building up a market for him in the Malyali audience and for introducing the Malyali audience to his work. He said, "It was actually Sukumar who gave me Arya and that film started my market in Malayalam. The entire credit goes to Arya, and from then till Pushpa you have shown me love."

Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to release in theatres on December 5 and is being said to be the "Christmas blockbuster" of the year much ahead of its release.