Sunil Grover's morphed picture with International singing sensation Katy Perry on social media has caught everyone's attention including many Bollywood celebrities.

The Dark Horse singer, who is in India for her concert, received a warm welcome from everyone upon her arrival. Even as fans are excited to watch her perform live, Karan Johar hosted a welcome party for the singer at his residence recently. The bash was attended by some of the A-listed stars like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan and Katrina Kaif among others.

Sunil's picture with Perry grabs attention

Almost all the stars clicked pictures with the singer and have posted it on their Instagram pages. But it was Sunil, whose picture with Perry grabbed a lot of attention.

The Bharat actor posted a picture of the singer along with a morphed picture of his and this left everyone in splits. The picture had a hilarious caption that read: "Like everyone else I am also with @katyperry. She is very colourful and humble."

Within no time, the post was flooded with comments and likes, making it go viral. Among the celebrities who commented on Sunil's morphed picture with Perry was Katrina, who reacted with a series of laughter emoticons.

Not just on-stage but the ace comedian-actor surely knows how to tickle his followers funny bones on social media as well.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Sunil, although is missed by his fans on The Kapil Sharma Show, continues to entertain them through movies or on-stage performances. Sometime ago, the comedy star got into the character of Rinku Bhabhi (which he essayed on Kapil's show) to entertain the guests at the wedding in Bali, Indonesia. The clip from his performance went viral online as people got a chance to watch him play the character once again.

Last week, Kapil Sharma revealed on his show how Sunil's character Rinku Bhabhi came into existence. Unfortunately, that particular scene was removed from the episode. It was only when a behind-the-scene video surfaced on Instagram that people got to know about Sunil's reference on the show. In the video, Kapil, while interacting with the cast of Bala - Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednakar - introduced a person named Rajan who works closely with the team. He revealed that the character Rinku Bhabhi was inspired by Rajan and his wife.