A video of a Pakistani bride wearing tomatoes instead of gold jewellery is going viral on social media and has left people amused. This comes after the price of tomatoes hit a record high in Pakistan on Tuesday and reached Rs 400 per kilogram from Rs 300-Rs 320 per kg on Monday.

Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat shared a clip of the bride's interview with a news channel as she went on to explain the reason behind opting for 'tomato jewellery'. "Tomato jewellery. In case you thought you've seen everything in life," Naila captioned her post.

"Sone ke bhaav bahut mehenge ho rahe hain. Tamatar aur chilgoze bhi bahut mehenge ho rahe hain, issliye maine apni shaadi pe sone ki jagah pe tamatar pehne hain (Gold prices are on the rise. Tomatoes and pine nuts have also become very expensive. That is why I chose to wear tomatoes instead of gold on my wedding," the bride said.

Tomato price hits Rs 400/kilo mark in Pakistan

In the viral video, the bride, from Lahore in Pakistan has dressed in a gold outfit. She wore earrings, maang-tika, necklace and bracelets made of tomatoes. A two-minute-and-20-second-long clip of the interview has gone viral online since it was posted on Twitter. Watch the video here:

Tomato jewellery. In case you thought you've seen everything in life.. pic.twitter.com/O9t6dds8ZO — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 18, 2019

The interview has collected more than 34,000 views on Twitter, and more than 1.3 million views on Facebook. Netizens praised the bride's sense of humour.

Others also wondered if the video was a spoof as the reporter, Yasir Shami, is known for his satirical videos. On Facebook, some pointed out that the video looked staged, as the bride wasn't wearing henna on her hands. "Scripted... Dulhan hai par mehndi nahi lagi (Scripted, the bride is not wearing mehendi)" wrote one commenter, while another said "It's staged."