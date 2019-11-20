Of late, the viral sensation Ranu Mondal has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. A few day ago, a video of her misbehaving with her fan who had asked for a selfie with her had received a lot of flak on social media. She then turned into an inspiration for memes after she received a make-over from a parlour in Kanpur. And yet again, Ranu is going viral on the internet when she recently walked the ramp on Priyanka Chopra's song Fashion Ka Jalwa wearing the same make-up.

In the viral video, Ranu can be seen walking the ramp with her make-up artist named Sandhya as Fashion Ka Jalwa song played in the background. Ranu was all smiles when she walked in a bright saree sporting a bright face, (all credit goes to her make-up artist) while waving at the audience.

While Ranu Mondal was enjoying her time on the ramp, social media users were not so pleased with her act. Many online users pointed out how people are cashing in on her popularity to hog the limelight while many took a dig at her overdo make-up and couldn't stop making fun of her.

A few days ago, Ranu's interview with a local reporter in Kolkata had received a lot of criticism wherein she was blasted for showing off her attitude after getting instant fame. In the interview, Ranu was heard saying that it was God's will to see her where she's standing now and sent his messenger in the form of the person who first recorded her video singing Lata Mangeshkar's popular song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at Kolkata's railway station.

