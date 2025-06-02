Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is turning heads — not just for what it brings to the table, but for how it brings it. With a sleek design, a powerful camera system, and software smarts that lean into AI, the S25 Edge stakes its claim in the flagship league with confidence.

Priced starting at Rs 1,09,999, this ultra-sleek flagship is unlike any other. But that thin frame doesn't mean Samsung has cut corners. In fact, here are the three features that impressed me enough to make it their top scorers.

Design

Obviously! From the moment you pick it up, the S25 Edge feels like a design triumph. With razor-thin bezels, a minimalist camera island, and an oval-cornered, flat-edged silhouette, this phone is a masterclass in subtle sophistication. Despite housing a large display, it measures just 5.8mm thick and weighs only 163 grams — incredibly light for its class. Initially, I would touch my pocket just to make sure the phone is there.

But don't let the weight fool you. With Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front, Victus 2 on the back, and a titanium frame, the build quality is as solid as they come. Samsung clearly didn't compromise durability for elegance here.

Camera

The headline-grabber is the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor, the same one found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Paired with an upgraded autofocus-enabled ultrawide camera, the S25 Edge proves you don't need a separate zoom lens to capture incredible detail. Even 2x digital zoom shots come out crisp and color-accurate, with natural tones and wide dynamic range.

The camera's software and post-processing are identical to Samsung's top-tier Ultra model — a huge win for photography enthusiasts looking for top performance in a more compact package. Even if Samsung picked two lenses for the job, it picked the right ones out of its flagship Ultra model.

Software

Running Android 15 with One UI 7, the S25 Edge promises seven years of major OS updates and security patches — the longest in the Android world. But it's the Multimodal AI Agent enhancements that steal the show. The ability to point your camera at an object and ask questions about it is more than a gimmick — it's a glimpse into Samsung's vision for practical AI.

Performance-wise, the phone handles everything you throw at it with ease, thanks to flagship-grade internals that support a smooth, lag-free experience.

With its ultra-premium design, powerful imaging chops, and forward-thinking AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge offers a polished experience on nearly every front. It may be light in hand, but it's a heavyweight where it counts.