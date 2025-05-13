Samsung has once again made headlines with the release of its slimmest smartphone to date, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in India. This launch comes shortly after its global introduction. The Galaxy S25 Edge, with a thickness of a mere 5.8 mm, demonstrates Samsung's engineering expertise. This ultra-slim design is seen as a strategic move by Samsung to outshine its competitor, Apple, which is expected to release the iPhone 17 Air later this year.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S25 Edge is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 1,21,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. This pricing positions the S25 Edge above the Samsung Galaxy S25+ and just below the Galaxy S25 Ultra, indicating Samsung's strategic placement of the device within its product line. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 Edge will commence from 13 May, 2PM onwards, across offline stores and leading online platforms.

As a part of the launch offer, customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 Edge will receive a free storage upgrade worth Rs 12000. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI up to 9 months on the device.

Key features

The Galaxy S25 Edge boasts a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device also features the new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection for the front display. Weighing in at around 163 grams, the Galaxy S25 Edge is not only slimmer but also lighter than its predecessors. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 is 7.2mm thick, and the iPhone 16 is 7.8mm.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, same as the other devices in the Galaxy S25 series. The phone also gets treated to the whole suite of Galaxy AI.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Galaxy S25 Edge is equipped with a 200MP primary shooter with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. This powerful camera setup allows users to capture high-quality photos and videos with ease. Additionally, the device features a 12MP front sensor for selfies and video calls.

Despite its slim design, the Galaxy S25 Edge packs a 3,900 mAh battery, smaller than the 4,700mAh setup on the S25. However, it retains the fast charging capabilities of the vanilla variant, supporting 25W charging. Like the other Galaxy S25 series variants, the Galaxy S25 Edge also comes with support for wireless charging.

The phone comes in two shades, Titanium Silver and Titanium Black.