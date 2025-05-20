Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge first impressions: Slim enough to slice competition?

Samsung ditched a global Unpacked stage and dramatic keynote for a silent rollout of the slimmest phone it has ever made: the Galaxy S25 Edge. And yes, at just 5.8mm thick, it sounds like something that would snap in half by the time you finish reading this line. But hold that thought.

First, let's talk about the name. "Edge" immediately takes you back to the Galaxy S6 Edge and S7 Edge era, when Samsung was experimenting with curved glass to redefine smartphone aesthetics back in 2015. At the time, it was all about form meeting function. This time, it's clearly about form chasing thinness, and Samsung has taken that challenge seriously.

Let's address the elephant in the room: 5.8mm. That's thinner than the iPhone 15 Pro (8.25mm), thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra (8.2mm), and even slimmer than the already-thin S25+ (7.3mm). On paper, it sounds impossibly sleek. In early photos and videos, it didn't look particularly thin—but once you hold the phone, you realize the images don't do it justice. It's shockingly slim in the hand and has this titanium-built, razor-like vibe that's hard to describe.

But slim phones come with baggage. There's the immediate fear of "bendgate" flashbacks (hello, iPhone 6 Plus). And the compromises that almost always follow: smaller battery, fewer cameras, maybe a mid-tier processor disguised in premium build and thermal issues. That's where the S25 Edge tries to flip the narrative.

Samsung didn't cut corners—at least not where it counts. The S25 Edge has the same 200MP main sensor as the S25 Ultra, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide. There's no telephoto lens, and yes, that's disappointing when you compare it to the triple-camera setup on the S25+, which this phone oddly sits between in the lineup. But it also tells you where Samsung's priorities lie: camera quality over camera count. And I, for one, can get onboard with Samsung's decision.

Now, about the battery. The 3,900mAh cell is the smallest in the S25 series—trailing the S25 (4,000mAh), S25+ (4,900mAh), and S25 Ultra (5,000mAh). That's a concern, no sugar-coating it. Samsung claims optimizations, but we'll have to test real-world endurance to know if this thing can actually last a full day with normal use. So watch out for that full review soon.

Still, it's refreshing to see a bold move in a market full of safe iterations. And it's worth pointing out that Apple is rumored to be working on an ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air." If that's true, Samsung beat them to the punch.

The Galaxy S25 Edge feels like Samsung's answer to design fatigue. It looks different, feels different, and carries just enough flagship DNA to be taken seriously. And all of that comes at a cost of Rs 1,09,999 for the base model with 256GB storage and Rs 1,21,999 for the 512GB variant. Whether or not the gamble pays off depends entirely on how much you're willing to trade for thinness. But are you really trading off much? Samsung managed to keep all the flagship features intact, including that wireless charging coil, despite going all in on the slim profile.