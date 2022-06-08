Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Nupur Sharma and condemned the death threats against her. Nupur Sharma's statement on Prophet Muhammad created a furore all across the country. The suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader landed in hot waters after her controversial statement. The BJP leader has filed an FIR citing death threats and sought protection from Delhi Police.

The aftermath of Nupur Sharma's statement

Post her comment, that created riots in Uttar Pradesh where many were injured, Nupur Sharma asked media channels to refrain from posting her statement on Prophet. "I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family," she tweeted. She also apologized to everyone for hurting "religious sentiments" with her statement.

What is Kangana Ranaut's take

"Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself...(sic)," Kangana wrote. She went on to add, "...this is not Afghanistan, we have a proper functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy... Just a reminder for those who keep forgetting."