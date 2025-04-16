Dreame Technology has launched its latest vacuum cleaner in India - the Dreame Mova K10 Pro, as it brings affordable cleaning solutions to the masses. This is the newest addition to Dreame's Wet and Dry Vacuum category. The Mova K10 Pro is now available on Amazon India, priced at Rs 19,999.

Manu Sharma, the managing director of Dreame India, emphasized the importance of wet cleaning in Indian households. He stated, "In India, wet cleaning is an essential part of household maintenance, whether it's tackling everyday spills, stubborn stains, or traditional floor-washing routines. The Mova K10 Pro has been designed keeping this in mind, equipped with powerful suction, an intelligent twin scraper system, and advanced edge-to-edge cleaning capabilities. Sharma added, With this innovation, we are redefining home cleaning by offering a smarter, more efficient solution that keeps homes spotless with minimal effort."

Key features explained

The Mova K10 Pro boasts powerful suction capabilities, featuring a motor that runs at 120,000 RPM and delivers up to 15,000Pa of suction power. This power is further enhanced by the smart dirt detection technology, which intelligently adjusts power and suction based on the type of dirt encountered.

The Mova K10 Pro also comes with a twin scraper system. The front scraper manages hair tangles and dirt, while the rear rubber scraper minimizes water residue on hard floors. The device's design allows it to reach up to 6mm into edges and corners, ensuring a thorough cleaning.

Long runtime and large capacity

One of the standout features of the Mova K10 Pro is its large, clean water tank, which, at 890 ml, reduces the need for frequent refills. This, coupled with a 7 x 2400mAh battery pack, allows for extensive cleaning sessions without interruptions. Despite its powerful performance, the Mova K10 Pro weighs just 3.8kg, making it easy to move around the house. It also features self-propelled power traction, which allows it to dart through dirt with ease.

Voice prompts & real time interactions

The Mova K10 Pro also offers audible voice prompts. The sleek LED display keeps users informed about the current cleaning status, battery level, and other important details. Dreame Technology also offers a 1-year warranty on the Mova K10 Pro. The company also offers comprehensive services through pick-up & drop and on-site repair options, accessible in more than 165 cities.