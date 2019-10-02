It has been previously announced that Tamil Superstar Vijay will soon do a movie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has previously helmed the acclaimed flick 'Maanagaram'. On Monday, the makers of the movie had confirmed that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a crucial role in this upcoming project. Now, elevating the expectations surrounding this flick to new heights, the director himself has revealed that Mollywood star Antony Varghese (Pepe) will be also playing another important character in the movie.

This upcoming movie which is being directed by Logesh Kanagaraj is tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 64'. Close sources to the movie revealed that this film will be an in and out entertainer that gives importance to the substance in the storyline. It has been also confirmed that young musician Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for 'Thalapathy 64'.

Even though debuted in 2017, Antony Varghese is already a very popular name in Mollywood circles; all credit goes to his memorable performance in the critically and commercially acclaimed film 'Angamaly Diaries', directed by Lijo Jose Pallissery. The Mollywood hunk is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Jallikattu' which is also crafted by Lijo Jose.

As per reports, Antony Varghese is apparently playing one of the lead characters, along with Chemban Vinod and Santhy Balachandran in 'Jallikattu'. A teaser of the film was released recently, and it received unanimously positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is expected to have its theatrical release on October 04, 2019.

On the other hand, Vijay is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Bigil'. This upcoming movie directed by Atlee will feature Vijay playing the role of a football coach. The film is being produced by AGS Entertainment. The post-production works of this movie are progressing steadily, and the makers are apparently planning to release it during this Diwali.