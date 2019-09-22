Three days after the event, the audio launch function of Bigil will be aired on Sun TV, which has acquired the satellite rights of the function as well as the film. Yes, it will be telecast on Sunday, 22 September, at 6.30 pm, on the channel.

It was a lively event held at an engineering college on the outskirts of Chennai. VJ Ramya Subramanian and Mirchi Shiva anchored the Bigil audio launch which had the presence of cast and crew except for the film's leading lady Nayanthara.

The team members, who are part of Bigil, spoke high about the producer, director and notably about Vijay. On his turn, Thalapathy thanked each and every member for making it a memorable film.

His speech at the Bigil audio launch became a matter of debate on TV channels as it touched various topics that include the death of Subashri, a 23-year old techie who lost her life after a truck ran over her after cut-out of an AIADMK leader fell on her.

Where to watch the event online?

The netizens can watch the event live on the below links:

https://www.sunnxt.com/live/

http://www.sunpictures.in/

Mobile users with an internet connection can catch the action live if they have subscriptions to satellite television providers like Tatasky. Likewise, the audience can watch Bigil audio launch from their phones by downloading respective apps from their mobile network operators.

For example, if you are using Jio service, download Jio TV to watch the event live.

Bigil, a Sports Film

Atlee Kumar-directorial is a sports film in which Vijay plays the role of a women's football team. The story is reportedly about how he inspires the girls to overcome their personal problems and give their best to ensure that they win a medal for Tamil Nadu.

Nayanthara will be seen opposite Vijay in the film funded by AGS Entertainment.