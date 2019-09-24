Vijay's Bigil has reportedly run into trouble with the ruling AIADMK over the actor's speech at an engineering college recently. The state government has issued a notice to the educational institution, seeking its explanation over giving permission to the actor's film event.

According to Tamil TV channels, the Department of Higher Education (Tamil Nadu) has sent a notice to Sai Ram College of Engineering asking the management to explain on what basis the permission was given to conduct the audio launch event of Bigil in the college's premises on September 19.

Some TV channels had reported that the audio launch function was poorly managed with people with fake passes were permitted to watch the event, while the original pass holders were denied entry. The frustrated people were allegedly manhandled by the cops for venting out their anguish outside the venue.

Meanwhile, there is a belief among the fans of Thalapathy that it is a politically-motivated decision taken by the Department of Higher Education for Vijay's comment as he spoke about the death of Subashri, a 23-year old techie who lost her life after a truck ran over her after cut-out of an AIADMK leader fell on her. On the government's inaction towards bringing the main perpetrator to book, he claimed, "It is unfortunate that the printer has been arrested without arresting the main perpetrator,"

However, the fans of Vijay are not complaining because such developments give free publicity to Bigil.

Vijay's movies have been rubbing the politicians' wrong way for years now. From smoking scenes to dialogues, his movies have been targeted by political parties in Tamil Nadu. In fact, the Jayalalithaa government had unofficially banned his Thalaivaa for two weeks in the state.