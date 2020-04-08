Due to the nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, filmmakers and producers in Mollywood have decided to stop the shooting of all movies in the industry. However, the shooting of one Malayalam movie is progressing steadily even in the mids of all this chaos.

Djibouti shooting progressing as per plans

As per reports, the shooting of 'Djibouti', directed by SJ Sinu is progressing as per plans even in this time when the entire world has been shut down due to Covid-19. It should be noted that shooting of this movie is not happening in India, but is going on in the African nation Djibouti.

The shooting crew reached Djibouti before the coronavirus outbreak, and the unexpected pandemic spread literally started destabilizing their filming plan. However, the crew decided to shoot major sequences in an area where there is not much crowd, and it helped them to obtain permission from the local authorities.

Djibouti has Amit Chakkalakkal playing the lead role. The supporting star cast includes Dileesh Pothan, Anjali Nair, and Jacob Gregory. The film is expected to be a high voltage action thriller, and this will be for the first time that Amit is playing a crucial role in an action-oriented flick.

Sweety Maria Joby is producing Djibouti. The story of this film is written by the director himself. TD Sreenivas is handling the cinematography of this movie, while Deepak Dev is in charge of the music department.

Prithviraj in Jordan

A few days back, it has been reported that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy, along with the entire crew of 'Aadujeevitham' are stranded in Jordan. Later, while interacting with news channels, Blessy revealed that Suresh Gopi MP had talked to the authorities in Jordan, and they have promised to give necessary assistance to extend the visa validity of members in the crew.