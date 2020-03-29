It was on March 28, 2019, that Mohanlal's 'Lucifer' hit the screens all across the world. The film which marked the directorial debut of Mohanlal became a huge hit at the box-office, and it racked up more than Rs 200 crores worldwide. As Lucifer clocks one year, Prithviraj Sukumaran has penned an emotional note about the movie, and the moments he cherished with Mohanlal during those days.

Three-month-long post-production works

In his recent Facebook post, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that March 28, 2019, marked the culmination of three-month-long post-production works. He also thanked all the technicians and other crew members who were part of Lucifer.

"Last year this time, I had just finished loading Lucifer on all platforms and checked them out on each one of them. It was the culmination of a 3 month long, frantic, day and night post-production schedule. There was no way I could have made it on time without the constant support of my cinematographer, directorial, edit, sound, DI and VFX team," wrote Prithviraj on Facebook.

Prithviraj also shared his memories when Mohanlal came to a theater in Ernakulam to watch the first show of Lucifer. The actor made it clear that he will remember the date of March 28th forever.

"The next morning, groggy and sleep-deprived, Supriya and I went to Kavitha single screen in Ernakulam to see the first-day first show of my directorial debut. And Lalettan gave me one of the best surprises of my lifetime by joining us amidst a humungous crowd," added Prithviraj.

Prithivraj in Jordan

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy with the shooting of his new movie Aadu Jeevitham which is being directed by Blessy. The film's shooting is currently progressing in Jordan. The film is being shot in a huge budget, and is considered the most-anticipated film in Prithviraj's career. For this movie, the actor has apparently shed 30 kilograms, and his recent pictures have gone viral on the internet.