Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-talented personality in Mollywood had a glorious 2019, as his directorial venture Lucifer emerged as an industry hit in Mollywood. In 2020, the young actor has a handful of movies that are set to surprise the audience.

Ayyappanum Khoshiyum

The hit duo Biju Menon and Prithviraj are joining together after Anarkali which was a mesmerizing hit of the year. This colourful action entertainer is directed by Sachy, and the recently released trailer of this film indicates that it has all the ingredients needed to satisfy fans of Prithviraj.

Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham is another forthcoming drama film of Prithviraj which is being written and directed by Blessy. The story is about an Indian immigrant named Najeeb who lives in Saudi Arabia. The expectation for a movie by a director who made Thanmatra and Kazcha is very high. Audiences believe that Aadujeevitham will be one such movie that will explore Prithviraj as an actor, more than a star.

Kaduva

Poster of Prithviraj's another new movie Kaduva was unveiled a few days back and it assured that the movie would be a total mass entertainer. In the film, Prithviraj is apparently playing an in and out action role. Through this movie, Mollywood will also witness the comeback of the Shaji Kailas, the veteran hitmaker. The shooting of 'Kaduva' is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020.

If everything goes well, the shooting of Lucifer's much-anticipated sequel 'Empuraan' will also begin this year. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be directing this movie, and it will feature Mohanlal playing the role of Stephen Nedumpally alias Abraam Qureshi. Prithviraj will be also playing the role of Zayed Masood, a henchman who is dedicated to protecting Abraam Qureshi in 'Empuraan'.