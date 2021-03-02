Roshan Mathew is widely considered as one of the most talented young actors in Mollywood. After making his mark felt in Mollywood with movies like Aanandam and Kappela, the actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Now, according to the latest reports, Roshan Mathew is now gearing up with his second movie Darlings, which will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Roshan aiming sky-high in Bollywood

According to reports, the plot of Darlings will be set against the backdrop of a lower-middle-class neighborhood in Mumbai. Roshan Mathew is apparently playing a very crucial role in this movie, and his character will have a direct role in determining the overall progress of the story.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Roshan Mathew, this movie also stars Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma in other prominent roles. Close sources to the movie reveal that Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the roles of a mother-daughter duo in this film.

Darlings also mark Alia Bhatt's debut as a producer in Bollywood. The film will be jointly produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Roshan Mathew playing a crucial role in Cobra

In the meantime, Roshan Mathew who enjoys a decent fan following in Mollywood is making his Kollywood debut too with the movie Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film which is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller stars Vikram in the lead role. Apart from Vikram and Roshan Mathew, this movie also stars Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, Miya, K S Ravikumar, and Babu Antony in other prominent roles.

The music of Cobra is composed by A R Rahman. An official confirmation regarding the release date of this movie is expected to be made soon.