Ajay Gnanamuthu, the young filmmaker known for making super hit movies like DeMonte Colony and Imaikka Nodigal is now busy with the works of his upcoming film 'Cobra', which stars none other than Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role.

The first look poster of the movie was released in July, and it featured Vikram in multiple avatars. And now, the makers have released the second look poster of the film which is receiving positive responses from the audience.

Second look poster offers new clues

Vikram is seen in a new avatar in the second look poster, and it also has a caption which reads ''Every problem has a mathematical solution''.

Earlier, it was reported that Vikram will be playing the role of a photographer in this movie. However, the new poster with a hint of mathematics has made several people believe that the actor might be playing the role of a clever mathematician too in this film.

Cobra is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller, and it will be released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. Recently, Gnanamuthu had revealed that he decided to choose the title 'Cobra' because it works for all the languages.

Cobra: A movie with a stellar star cast

Cobra is a movie loaded with an ensemble star cast. The film has Srinidhi Shetty and Miya George in the role of heroines, while former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is doing another prominent role. According to reports, Pathan will be seen playing the role of an Interpol officer in Cobra. The supporting star cast in the movie includes KS Ravikumar, Padmapriya, Kanika, Babu Antony, and Roshan Mathews.

A R Rahman is composing the music of Cobra, while the cinematography is handled by Harish Kannan. The film will be distributed by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. An official announcement regarding the release date of the movie will be made soon.