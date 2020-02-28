And finally, the wait is over, as the first look of Superstar Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra is out. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu has shared the first look of the movie through his Twitter account. Chiyaan can be seen donning seven different avatars beautifully in the poster.

All the characters have their mouth open as if they are screaming at something. All the seven characters of this action thriller movie look fascinating. From businessman to a retro look with yellow shades, Vikram looks rustic and virile in all the avatars.

The director of the movie is excited to share the first look with the caption, "Here's #CobraFirstLook ! Super happy to be helming this project".

'Make Way for Chiyaan'

The countdown for the release of Cobra's first look started on February 26, 2020. Through the teaser released by the makers, fans got the glimpse of Vikram's upcoming avatar. Although the actor's face was cleared toned arms and long hair indicates that he will soon be seen in a bold and rustic character. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu shared the teaser poster and wrote, "Make Way for Chiyaan!! First Look of #Cobra on FEBRUARY 28th 5 PM!!"

Today, the makers again released another teaser poster of the movie which said "Unleashing the beast in one hour". In one of his posts, Ajay even asked the Chiyaan fans to prepare themselves for the actor's new avatar. He wrote, "UNLEASHING THE BEAST "CHIYAAN" @5PM !! CVFs Readyyyyy?? for #CobraFirstLook ". Yesterday also, a poster was posted by the directed with the caption, "Make way for Chiyaan!" Hashtags such as #CobraFirstLook #Cobra and #ChiyaanCobra is trending on twitter.

As per the reports, the shoot for Chiyaan's Cobra is going on in Kolkata after which the next shoot schedule might take place in the beautiful locations of Russia and Europe. Vikram is allegedly playing the role of the photographer in this action thriller movie, paired opposite KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan will also be seen in a pivotal role, marking his debut in the film industry.