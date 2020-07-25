Nepotism in Bollywood and the idea of 'gangs' running bad press on many industry greats is now no more news. Sushant Singh Rajput's death made sure of that. As the investigation continues, things are growing more suspicious in Bollywood as the days go by.

World-renowned composer AR Rahman has now come forward with his own experiences in Bollywood. He revealed his experience in a chat with Radio Mirchi which has since troubled the fans.

AR Rahman on his bullying experience

Many Bollywood celebrities have discussed Bollywood's bullying and what goes on behind the camera. Audiences don't always get to see that side of Bollywood, and sometimes when it's called out, the industry's silence can be more harmful.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death did just that. Speaking to Radio Mirchi on Saturday he opened up about what he was subjected to, "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days.

"He told me, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.' I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm."

'Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me'

Further, the Oscar-winner elaborated on the negative press, "People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me."

If this is the experience of one of India's best composer in history, then what others who are still making their stars can't even be imagined. AR Rahman's latest outing was composing for Sushant Singh Rajput's last release Dil Bechara.